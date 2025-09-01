WPG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 210 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

