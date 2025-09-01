WPG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,750,000 after buying an additional 390,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,784,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,642,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

