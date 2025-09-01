WPG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 2,069.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

