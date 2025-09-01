WPG Advisers LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Shares of NSC opened at $279.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

