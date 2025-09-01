WPG Advisers LLC Invests $37,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc $GHY

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.33 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

