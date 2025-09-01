WPG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 278 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 306,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 73,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

