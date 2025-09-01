WPG Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,733 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

