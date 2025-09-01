Wise’s (WISE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,270 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,325.

Wise stock opened at GBX 1,063 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,675.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.40.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 EPS for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wise will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wise

In other Wise news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058, for a total value of £511,648.80. 36.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

