Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,270 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325.

Get Wise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WISE

Wise Price Performance

WISE opened at GBX 1,064 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,055.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 EPS for the quarter. Wise had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Equities analysts expect that Wise will post 37.7347752 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wise

In other Wise news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058, for a total transaction of £511,648.80. Insiders own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wise

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.