WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,753.60. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,478.55. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.54 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

