Westlake Corp. $WLK Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Westlake by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Westlake Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.