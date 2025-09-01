Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,346.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.34%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

