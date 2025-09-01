Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to “Buy”

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

