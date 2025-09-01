Wall Street Zen Upgrades Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) to Buy

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

NYSE J opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

