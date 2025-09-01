Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cool (NYSE:CLCO) to “Hold”

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of Cool stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cool has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Cool during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cool by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Cool by 3.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,564,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 132,704 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

