Wall Street Zen Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to “Buy”

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

NYSE APTV opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after buying an additional 6,062,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,652,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $117,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

