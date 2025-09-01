Wall Street Zen Downgrades TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) to Sell

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $739.20.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.68) by $3.74. On average, analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

