Wall Street Zen Downgrades Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Hold

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Thryv Trading Up 0.4%

THRY opened at $12.86 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $565.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $126,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,209,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $13,654,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 1,010.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,445 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

