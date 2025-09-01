Wall Street Zen Downgrades ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) to Sell

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PRZO opened at $1.41 on Friday. ParaZero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.65% of ParaZero Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

