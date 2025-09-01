Wall Street Zen Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Sell

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Barclays lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $32.26 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

