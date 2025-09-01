Wall Street Zen Downgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Sell

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.26.

Li Auto Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

