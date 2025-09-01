Wall Street Zen Downgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to Buy

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTM opened at $50.24 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

