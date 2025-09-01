Wall Street Zen Downgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Sell

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

