Wall Street Zen Downgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Hold

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

FOLD opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,200,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,277,000 after purchasing an additional 738,623 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,568,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,078 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,533,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,847,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

