W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after buying an additional 691,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $1,014.02 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,014.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

