Vivopower International Plc $VVPR Shares Sold by PEAK6 LLC

PEAK6 LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 LLC owned 0.38% of Vivopower International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivopower International during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivopower International Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Vivopower International stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Vivopower International Plc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Vivopower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

