Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.3%

VIRT opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.17 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

