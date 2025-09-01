Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

