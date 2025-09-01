Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CSL opened at $386.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

