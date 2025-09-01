Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

