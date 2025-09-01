Vident Advisory LLC Buys 4,570 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 130.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

