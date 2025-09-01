Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,268 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 75.51%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

