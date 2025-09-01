Vident Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,660 Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $262.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.
Insider Activity
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
