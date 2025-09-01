Vident Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,660 Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $262.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.