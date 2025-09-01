Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $230.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

