Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $77,219,843. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,466 shares of company stock worth $17,579,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

