Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,405 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $71.37 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

