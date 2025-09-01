Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.