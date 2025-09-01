VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 3.0% increase from VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 5 September Stock Picks: Market Tailwinds Drive New Momentum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.