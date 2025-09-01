Valvoline $VVV Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,748,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 653.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 994,988 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,985,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 723,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,756,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

