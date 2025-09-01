Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Head to Head Survey

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.44% 10.77% 4.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.54 billion 1.76 $540.15 million $0.20 16.45 Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion 0.72 $107.98 million $2.20 16.56

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Central Garden & Pet. Unicharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unicharm and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Central Garden & Pet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Unicharm.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Unicharm on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

