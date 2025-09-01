Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,342.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,836 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.