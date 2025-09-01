Twin Tree Management LP Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 970.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 720,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,453,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 393,445 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $6,037,939. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $217.37 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.94 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.42, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

