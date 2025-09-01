Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.24 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

