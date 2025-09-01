TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

TuHURA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HURA stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

