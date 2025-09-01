TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Sells $386,353.28 in Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $386,353.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 306,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,868. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 2,917 shares of TSS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $47,342.91.

Shares of TSSI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. TSS Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,801,000.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

