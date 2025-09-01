Trexquant Investment LP Sells 32,955 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tapestry by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Tapestry by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

