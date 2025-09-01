Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 96,361 A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after buying an additional 286,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3%

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.