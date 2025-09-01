Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,582 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.83 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

