Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.29 Million Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 357.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of MKS worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MKS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $103.34 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

