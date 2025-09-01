Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $16,992,000. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after buying an additional 557,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 263,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 177.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 252,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 837.46 and a beta of 0.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $273,223.30. This trade represents a 74.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $954,528.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,467.65. This trade represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,416 shares of company stock worth $18,924,806 over the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

